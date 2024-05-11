 Mother’s Day celebrated : The Tribune India

Mother's Day celebrated

Students of Excelsum School celebrate Mother's Day on the premises in Amritsar on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: With the spirit of gratitude and love, Mother's Day was celebrated with joy at Excelsum High School on Friday. Students showcased their enthusiasm and talent, expressing their love for their mothers in a heartfelt manner that left everyone in awe. The event began with a beautiful song dedicated to their mothers, sweet voices echoing through the hall, conveying sincere appreciation and love. Poems were recited with utmost affection and gratitude, expressing the depth of their emotions. Dressed in colourful attire, the little ones presented a lively dance performance. Gunita Grewal, director-principal of the school, expressed appreciation for all amazing mothers and acknowledged the immense love and sacrifices they make every day. It was a touching moment that truly captured the spirit of the occasion.

IoT Project Exhibition concludes

An Internet of Things (IoT) Project Exhibition was conducted jointly by the Postgraduate Department of Computer Science and IT and Institution's Innovation Council College of DAV College, Amritsar. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta inaugurated the programme and also addressed students on the importance of conducting such events. Dr Amardeep briefed over the importance of innovative projects. He appreciated and motivated the students to participate in technical events and competitions like artificial intelligence, cyber security, IoT. Dr Vibha Chopra, convener IIC, stated that the project exhibition leads to project-based learning among students and aims at providing hands-on experience to various technical aspects of the internet of things and engineering problems, which will enable students to develop creative thinking and innovation in bringing up better solutions and improves the depth of understanding of IT concepts. Prof Vikram Sharma, head, Computer Science Department, informed that projects developed by Rishabh Bhasin and Udaybir of BCA, under the guidance of Prof Renu Sharma were the cynosure of all eyes.

Guru Angad Dev’s parkash purb

The Prakash Purb of the second of the ten Sikh Gurus - Guru Angad Dev - was on Friday celebrated with devotion by the Khalsa College Governing Council at the gurdwara located on the Khalsa College campus. The secretary of the council came to pay obeisance at the gurdwara. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina congratulated the congregation and said that Guru Angad Dev gave us the message of peace and service by adopting which we can live our lives properly. Earlier, students of Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences connected the sangat with kirtan. After this, Sikh history expert and principal of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani informed the congregation in detail about Guru Angad Dev and shed light on his life and teachings.

SVEEP activities conducted

As a series of activities related to smooth voter education and election participation (SVEEP) to increase, Government Senior Secondary School, Sensoran Kalan, Government High School Johns Muhar and Shaheed Baba Pratap Singh Memorial Senior Secondary School conducted voter awareness activities. Literacy Club members and other students participated in various activities. District Nodal Officer SVEEP-cum-District Education Officer (SEO) Rajesh Kumar said Electoral Literacy Clubs have been established in all senior secondary and high schools of the district , which are working very well. He said SVEEP activities are being conducted continuously by these clubs. He said the district administration has issued a toll free number (1950) for the convenience of voters, where any voter can get any necessary information regarding his vote by dialing the number.

