Motivate farmers to take up horticulture, DC tells agri officials

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

In a meeting to review the progress of agriculture-related schemes, Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan asked the agriculture and allied departments to work on increasing the area under horticulture.

Sharing his vision for diversification in agriculture, the DC said fruit orchards could be a viable and practical alternative to wheat crop mono culture.

He added that fruit cultivation was more profitable than the traditional cash crops and the farmers could reap the benefits from it provided they were made aware of its benefits and helped with required technical knowhow.

The DC also asked the officials to motivate farmers to cultivate vegetable crops and asked them to ensure that the farmers get the required knowledge and support for the transition. He added that subsidiary occupations too were proving beneficial in providing the required impetus to break the stagnation in agriculture income.

The DC also asked the officials of the soil conservation department to ensure that the water treated from sewerage plants was used for agricultural purposes.