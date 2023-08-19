Motive behind boy’s murder still not clear

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 18

Despite the two-day police remand of Angrej Singh (44), a resident of Raishiana village who had killed his three-year-old son Gursewak Singh by strangulating him a few days back, the police have failed to come to any conclusive motive for him to have committed the crime.

Sub-inspector Jassa Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that the accused Angrej Singh was stating two reasons for the crime: first, that his son too would have to face penury as he being a marginal farmer, owned a mere eight kanal of land of which he had already sold two kanal. Angrej Singh was earlier an assistant with a shopkeeper. The other reason is believed to be praise for the boy’s looks, who was born 10 years after the birth of his elder sister, who is 13 years old.

The police have called a psychiatrist to ascertain the reasons for the killing of the boy by his father. DSP Ravisher Singh said the police is yet to complete the investigation and said that more facts are yet to be probed. The accused who was produced in court was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The accused presented a story of abduction of his son when he was on way to see his sister in Billianwala village on a motorcycle saying three car-borne robbers appeared on the spot and took away his son, strangulating him with a rope.

