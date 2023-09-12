Motorcyclist dies after being hit by speeding Innova

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 11

A youth died in an accident on the Amritsar-Lahore road when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding Innova on Sunday night. The victim’s family members staged a protest against the police accusing it of laxity in nabbing the vehicle driver. The deceased has been identified as Harpreet Singh of Ghumanpura village. The unidentified car driver fled leaving the vehicle behind.

An eyewitness stated that speeding Innova was coming from the Khasa side. The motorcyclist was also coming from the same side and the car hit him from the rear. The biker jumped several feet into the air and fell on the road. The eyewitnesse claimed that there were four people in the car. The victim was picked up by some motorcyclists and taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brough dead.

The police reached the spot and started investigation. Meanwhile, the angry family of the deceased also reached the spot and entered into a heated argument with the police. The kin of the deceased also damaged the Innova vehicle.

The victim’s family members alleged that the police did not arrest the suspects on the spot as they were influential persons. The police said no eyewitness had come forward to record statement. So, it was difficult to say how the accident happened. The car occupants fled from the spot. After the postmortem, the victim’s body was handed over to the family. The police impounded the vehicle and started investigation.