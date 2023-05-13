Motorcyclist drags cop, held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 12

A cop was assaulted by a motorcyclist at a naka in India Gate, Chheharta, yesterday. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Bhaini village, and registered a case against him.

ASI Subhash Chander, the complainant, told that he was on duty when his team deputed at India Gate on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. He said they signalled the motorcycle borne-person to stop at around 3.30 am. He said the accused started arguing with the police team while alleging that police were harassing the people. He said he tried to speed away from the spot. He said when ASI Lakhwinder Singh stopped him, he dragged him to a distance due to which he sustained injuries.

He said the police team surrounded and caught him from the spot. He also suffered minor injuries as he fell from the bike during the instance.

ASI Jasbir Singh, investigating officer, said that a case under Sections 186, 353 and 332 of the IPC was registered against him.