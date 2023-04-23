Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 22

A motorcyclist was killed on the spot when he was hit by an oncoming combine harvester near Kaler village here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Lovjit Singh (25), a resident of Tur.

A Sarahli police team reached the spot and collected information of the incident. ASI Bishan Das said the victim along with his mother Ninder Kaur were on way to the village when the combine harvester driver, identified as Jagshir Singh of Ghagha (Patiala), hit them.

A case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427, IPC, had been registered against the driver.