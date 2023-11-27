Mounting garbage attracts stray cattle in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

Garbage has piled up on roadsides across the city due to a long weekend. Consequently, insanitary conditions prevail in the city that attracts stray animals resulting in congestion and traffic snarls.

Garbage heaps are visible in different parts of the city. Placed on the sidelines of commercial markets, these prove a hurdle in the smooth movement of traffic. For instance, the Rambagh Road stretch, connecting the ISBT and the Hall Gate, remains busy throughout the day. A little obstacle is enough to hold up traffic flow.

Amritsar Tribune team found cattle gathered around the refuse. They were seen feeding on garbage littering it over the road.

Sharanjit Singh, a shopkeeper, said stray animals like dogs and cows were visible around garbage bins in the day and rats in night. These rats try to gain entry to shops selling eatables looking for food at night.

Similar garbage heaps were visible on Majitha Road, Batala Road, Cooper Road, GT Road, railway link road, Lawrence Road and others.

A large number of garbage heaps can be seen along various roads in Amritsar as regular lifting of waste from most of the areas is yet to start with Monday being a holiday on account of Gurpurb. Refuse dumps on roadsides have started emitting a foul smell, but nobody has come to lift it,” said Harjeet Singh, another resident.

He added that vacant plots in residential localities have turned into dumping sites.