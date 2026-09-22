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Home / Amritsar / ‘Move beyond doctor, engineer, lawyer mindset’

‘Move beyond doctor, engineer, lawyer mindset’

Ganesh Kohli, founder of the IC3 Movement, talks about the importance of integrating career counselling into everyday teaching

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:49 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Ganesh Kohli at Spring Dale Senior School in Amritsar.
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Schools should become ‘counselling laboratories’, with counselling built into everyday teaching and not limited to occasional sessions, said Ganesh Kohli, founder of the IC3 Movement, at a workshop for teachers in Amritsar.

Kohli conducted the workshop at Spring Dale Senior School. His larger objective through IC3 is to make counselling available in every school, and he has been working to integrate the concept into school teaching and curriculum.

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“Through this training programme the teachers are oriented towards transforming schools into counselling labs through curricular and co-curricular activities, taking it beyond formal and occasional counselling sessions. Modern day teaching is about looking beyond text-book knowledge. Hence, it calls for including counselling as an integral part of the day-to-day teaching-learning practices to ensure overall well-being of children and to develop them into well-informed and aware citizens,” Kohli said.

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Kohli’s premise is that careers and colleges are constantly changing, so students need a culture of curiosity, inquiry, research and discovery rather than a one-time lecture on career choices. He defines the counselling laboratory as a culture and mindset within a school, not merely a physical counselling room, and promotes career exploration through classroom projects, conversations with professionals, internships and industry exposure.

He also challenges the narrow way in which career choice is often presented to Indian students, particularly the assumption that academic success should lead automatically to a handful of conventional professions. He spoke on the ‘changing landscape of careers’, ‘careers at intersections’, arts, non-mathematics programmes, diverse programmes of study and the future of careers. Students, he said, should be encouraged to investigate the relationship between their interests, subjects and emerging areas rather than treat a stream such as science or commerce as a predetermined career destiny.

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“The aim is to empower high school teachers and administrators to guide students systematically toward the right college and career choices. The movement explicitly advocates moving away from the conventional ‘doctor, engineer, lawyer’ mindset that dominates many high school cultures. Instead, we promote a holistic, interest-based approach to career counselling,” he said.

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