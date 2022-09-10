MP arms seizure: Trio was in contact with jailed ‘terrorist’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

The three arms smugglers brought from Madhya Pradesh in connection with seizure of around 80 weapons were allegedly in contact with Jagdev Singh Jagga, an alleged terrorist.

Jagga is currently lodged in jail. This came to light during the forensic examination of their mobile phones. The police had arrested Sonu Singh, Kailash Mal and Bhorelal from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on September 2.

They were held following interrogation of Jai Sharma, who was arrested by the counter intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on August 10 with two country-made weapons along with 10 cartridges. The trio is currently under police remand.

Inspector Inderdeep Singh, investigating officer, said during their probe, the police found their links with Jagga, who is currently lodged in jail.

On his instructions, they had provided weapons to his links in Punjab. The police had informed the jail authorities about Jagga using a mobile phone on the premises. The police were identifying their links in Punjab.