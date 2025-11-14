DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / MP Aujla slams MC over garbage dumping, hygiene negligence

MP Aujla slams MC over garbage dumping, hygiene negligence

Says civic body’s negligence has put citizens’ health at serious risk

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:20 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla addresses a gathering at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Wednesday strongly criticised the Amritsar Municipal Corporation and the city administration, accusing them of negligence and corruption that have not only marred Amritsar’s beauty but also endangered the health of its residents.

Advertisement

Aujla visited Ranjit Avenue, where residents were protesting against the open dumping of garbage in their locality. Extending his full support to the demonstrators, he observed that the heaps of garbage posed serious health risks to schoolchildren, the elderly and local residents.

Advertisement

“Ranjit Avenue, once known as one of the most beautiful and well-planned areas of Amritsar Sahib, is now buried under piles of garbage,” Aujla said. “The situation is so grim that residents living near the dumping sites are fed up and even considering selling their homes,” he added, expressing strong displeasure over the prevailing conditions.

Advertisement

The MP stated that he had raised the issue multiple times during DISHA and other administrative meetings, but no official from the MC had taken any concrete action so far.

He demanded that the garbage dumps across Ranjit Avenue and other parts of the city be cleared immediately and that permanent measures be put in place to ensure regular garbage collection and citywide cleanliness.

Advertisement

Aujla further alleged that both the municipal corporation and the Amritsar Improvement Trust were “completely mired in corruption,” causing immense hardship to citizens on a daily basis.

He warned that if the authorities failed to act promptly, he would lead a mass public movement against the civic body to hold officials accountable for their inaction.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts