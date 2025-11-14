MP Aujla slams MC over garbage dumping, hygiene negligence

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Wednesday strongly criticised the Amritsar Municipal Corporation and the city administration, accusing them of negligence and corruption that have not only marred Amritsar’s beauty but also endangered the health of its residents.

Aujla visited Ranjit Avenue, where residents were protesting against the open dumping of garbage in their locality. Extending his full support to the demonstrators, he observed that the heaps of garbage posed serious health risks to schoolchildren, the elderly and local residents.

“Ranjit Avenue, once known as one of the most beautiful and well-planned areas of Amritsar Sahib, is now buried under piles of garbage,” Aujla said. “The situation is so grim that residents living near the dumping sites are fed up and even considering selling their homes,” he added, expressing strong displeasure over the prevailing conditions.

The MP stated that he had raised the issue multiple times during DISHA and other administrative meetings, but no official from the MC had taken any concrete action so far.

He demanded that the garbage dumps across Ranjit Avenue and other parts of the city be cleared immediately and that permanent measures be put in place to ensure regular garbage collection and citywide cleanliness.

Aujla further alleged that both the municipal corporation and the Amritsar Improvement Trust were “completely mired in corruption,” causing immense hardship to citizens on a daily basis.

He warned that if the authorities failed to act promptly, he would lead a mass public movement against the civic body to hold officials accountable for their inaction.