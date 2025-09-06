MP Aujla tours Bauli village that still waits for relief

While touring flood-affected areas, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Friday reached the last village of Ajnala constituency, Bauli, where the water level is still very high and people are also trapped, but no social service organisation or administration has reached them yet.

MP Aujla drove a tractor on these narrow and broken waterlogged roads as he took stock of the entire village. He said he will send trucks of relief material here in a day or two and also appealed to other people to reach this village soon. The village is only a few kilometres away from the Pakistan border.

While criticising the AAP state government for poor flood management, Aujla said the entire village was submerged because the Ravi waters breached Sakki and Nomine (small drains) for which corrupt officials are responsible. “The officials looked the other way when the Sakki and Nomine drains were being encroached upon. Is not it their duty to remove encroachments?” he asked.

He said only two years ago, 50 buffaloes had drowned here during the rainy season. Despite that tragedy, it has not been repaired and today the entire village is drowning. “The village has been waterlogged for the last 12 days, as a result of which 1,000 acres of crops has destroyed and there is no way for the water to recede,” he said.

He said the road leading from Fatehgarh Churian has been totally damaged due to incessant rain. “Roads are broken at many places and it has become very difficult to reach the village. My team also faced a lot of trouble in reaching the village,” he said.

Sharing their problems with MP Aujla, villagers said thousands of acres of crops have been completely ruined. So far, no help has reached here from the administration or any other department.

Aujla assured the villagers that he will provide help to them in every possible way. By tomorrow, three to four trolleys laden with relief material will be sent to the affected families in the village and nearby areas.

He appealed to the sangat and social organisations to come forward and help the flood-affected families at Bauli.