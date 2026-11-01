MP Aujla urges ASI to beautify Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar entrance gate

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to renovate and beautify the entrance gate of Jallianwala Bagh, saying it should reflect the historical significance of the national memorial.

In a letter to the Senior Conservation Assistant of the ASI, Aujla pointed out that the absence of prominent signboards and inadequate upkeep of the entrance area often caused inconvenience to visitors trying to locate the memorial.

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He said Jallianwala Bagh attracted tourists from across the country and abroad. The MP sought repairs to the gate’s exterior, installation of clearly visible signboards and beautification of the surrounding area. He stressed that the renovation work should preserve the site’s historical character and sanctity.

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Aujla said the proposed improvements would enhance the memorial’s appearance and make it easier for visitors to locate the entrance.