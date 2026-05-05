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Home / Amritsar / MP Aujla urges Centre to restart Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat

MP Aujla urges Centre to restart Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:56 PM May 05, 2026 IST
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FILE PHOTO - PUNJAB: MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla (center) addresses media persons in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar
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Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking the early resumption of the Amritsar–Katra Vande Bharat Express.

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In his letter, Aujla said the train had remained suspended for over a month, causing inconvenience to passengers, particularly devotees travelling to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. He noted that people from Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot were being affected by the delay.

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The MP pointed out that despite revisions in the route and timetable following earlier disruptions, the service had not yet resumed, leading to growing public frustration.

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As per the revised schedule, the train was to depart from Amritsar in the evening and reach Katra at night, with the return journey scheduled early in the morning. However, the service remains suspended.

Aujla said that while earlier heavy rains may have caused disruption, they could not justify such a prolonged delay. He added that the absence of the high-speed train was affecting travel, tourism and regional connectivity.

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He urged the Railway Ministry to restart the service at the earliest and expedite any pending safety checks. Aujla also sought the minister’s personal intervention to resolve the issue and restore public confidence.

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