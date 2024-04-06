Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla wants EC to prepare report on drug addicts at booth level

Amritsar, April 5
Member of Parliament from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla has appealed to the Election Commission to prepare reports on drug addicts at booth level to curb drug addiction in the state. Aujla expressed grief over the incident in which a drug addict killed three members of his family in Kaddowali village of Ajnala in Amritsar district.
To eliminate drug addiction, Aujla appealed to the Election Commission to prepare a report on the people affected by drug addiction at the booth level along with the electoral rolls. The MP claimed that he has raised the issue of drug abuse in Lok Sabha too. He had then emphasised that when a person gets addicted to drugs, he first targets his family. An intoxicated man does not die alone, his entire family dies. In 2022, he demanded that an anti-drug education curriculum should be prepared for schoolchildren. “The Ajnala incident is highly condemnable. It is tragic that a son of a family killed his mother, sister-in-law and nephew. The incident has shaken entire Punjab. I have been working at the ground level against drug addiction. From time to time, I have shared the ground reality with the Chief Minister and officials through letters, but to no avail,” said Aujla.
He said that he now wants to appeal to the Election Commission to take cognisance of the incident and prepare a report of drug addicts at the booth level.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...