Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla wants EC to prepare report on drug addicts at booth level

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

Member of Parliament from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla has appealed to the Election Commission to prepare reports on drug addicts at booth level to curb drug addiction in the state. Aujla expressed grief over the incident in which a drug addict killed three members of his family in Kaddowali village of Ajnala in Amritsar district.

To eliminate drug addiction, Aujla appealed to the Election Commission to prepare a report on the people affected by drug addiction at the booth level along with the electoral rolls. The MP claimed that he has raised the issue of drug abuse in Lok Sabha too. He had then emphasised that when a person gets addicted to drugs, he first targets his family. An intoxicated man does not die alone, his entire family dies. In 2022, he demanded that an anti-drug education curriculum should be prepared for schoolchildren. “The Ajnala incident is highly condemnable. It is tragic that a son of a family killed his mother, sister-in-law and nephew. The incident has shaken entire Punjab. I have been working at the ground level against drug addiction. From time to time, I have shared the ground reality with the Chief Minister and officials through letters, but to no avail,” said Aujla.

He said that he now wants to appeal to the Election Commission to take cognisance of the incident and prepare a report of drug addicts at the booth level.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.