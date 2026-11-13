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Home / Amritsar / MP Harsimrat takes swipe at CM over drug menace

MP Harsimrat takes swipe at CM over drug menace

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:21 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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SAD leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to name the drug kingpins he had got arrested in the past five years.

The latter was responsible for the proliferation of the drug trade in Punjab, the MP said.

Harsimrat, who was addressing a women congregation, also demanded the CM to tell Punjabis which ‘chitta’ factory had been busted by him till now.

“The very fact that big drug lords and their factories remain untouched is ample proof that you have no intention to tackle this menace and that you are actually facilitating this trade,” she said

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Asserting that an entire generation was being destroyed by the Aam Aadmi Party, Harsimrat revealed that drug related deaths had crossed unmanageable limits during the AAP regime.

“Even if we take an average of five drug-related deaths in a single village every year and calculate the total figure for 13,000 villages, we will arrive at a figure of 3.25 lakh. If we take into account deaths due to drug overdoses in towns and cities, the figure will go up to five to 6 lakh,” she added.

The MP said instead of coming clean and doing something to stop this “deathly dance”, the CM wanted to ridicule her for standing with the women of Punjab.

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“He is indulging in cheap retorts by asserting that I don’t know the difference between ‘jhona’ (paddy) and ‘chhona’ (elections). I want to tell him that I not only know about ‘jhona’ and ‘chhona’, but also ‘choona’ (cheating) committed against Punjab’s treasury as well as meritorious candidates by facilitating the selection of outsiders in the PCS Mains examination,” she added.

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