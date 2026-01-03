MP Tewari pays obeisance at Golden Temple, prays for peace

The Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, Manish Tewari, on Friday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on the occasion of the New Year, seeking blessings for world peace, prosperity and a better year ahead, with special prayers for Punjab.

Advertisement

Speaking to mediapersons later, Tewari said he had visited the holiest Sikh shrine to pray for the well-being of all. “We have sought the blessings of Waheguru so that the year 2026 brings happiness to the world, the country and Punjab,” he said.

Advertisement

Referring to the prevailing global situation, Tewari said the world was witnessing growing internal conflicts and an atmosphere of unrest. “Keeping this in mind, we have come here along with other Congress colleagues to pray for peace in the world, progress in our country and that Punjab always remains in ‘Chardi Kala’ (high spirits),” he added.

Advertisement

Responding to a query about the losses suffered by Punjab last year, particularly due to floods, the Chandigarh MP said the state had faced immense hardships not just recently but over centuries. “Yet, it is the strength of Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiyat that despite every challenge and difficulty, people have shown remarkable courage and resilience. There is hope for better days ahead,” said Tewari.