Maninderjeet Singh Bitta demands arrest of Sikhs for Justice chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

All India Anti-Terrorist Front leader MS Bitta has demanded that governments of those countries where Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, is residing should arrest him.

Reacting to Pannun’s statement warning Sikhs not to fly on Air India planes after November 19, Bitta addressed media persons here on Tuesday. He stated that in an international flight, passengers of all nationalities fly and asking one community not to fly and endanger the lives of others would tantamount to human rights violation.

He questioned Pannun’s announcement that there should be a global blockade preventing Air India from flying and his call for the closure of Indira Gandhi International Airport on that day.

