Much-awaited draft notification on delimitation of wards issued

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 15

The Department of Local Bodies issued draft notifications on delimitation of the Municipal Corporation wards on Friday. The public notice will be issued by the Municipal Corporation on April 18 in which the MC will call for the suggestions and objections for the boundaries of newly constituted wards.

Final notification will be issued by the Local Bodies Department after addressing the objections. As the draft of the delimitation was already with the councillor members of delimitation board, the political parties and individuals have submitted their objections at MC office during last few months. More than 100 persons have already filed their objections to the MC.

As per the released draft notification, total 85 wards have been constituted within the MC jurisdiction. Out of which, 53 wards would be reserved for the candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Women. The odd number (1,3,5,7) wards will be reserved for women.

The delimitation process was hanging fire for the last three months. After the end of elected General House term on January 21, the local politicians were waiting for the draft notification of delimitation. The MC had initiated the survey of delimitation in June 2022 and completed in December. The government may delay the municipal elections some more months to complete the delimitation process in other cities of Punjab.

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the public notice of the draft notification of ward closure will be issued on April 18. After the public notification, suggestions and objections will be taken from the residents. After the issue of public notice, the people can submit their objection within seven days. After receiving suggestions and objections, the MC will send it to the Local Bodies Department with their comment. The Local Bodies Department will take a decision regarding making any kind of changes or amendment.