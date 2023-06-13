Multi-level parking at Jahajgarh to solve tourist vehicle rush in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

A spacious multi-storey car parking is required at Transport Nagar Jahajgarh, outside Gheo Mandi gate to tackle the growing number of vehicles of tourists, a local NGO has demanded.

Office-bearers of Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) wrote to the Deputy Commissioner to make arrangements to build a vast and spacious car parking to tackle the increasing number of vehicles of national and international pilgrims and tourists visiting the holy city to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib.

Surinderjit Singh Bittu, general secretary, AVM said, “Usually more than one lakh tourists converge at the Darbar Sahib daily, but on Saturday, Sunday, Gurpurab, Amavas, Sangrand and during holidays, the number of tourists and pilgrims multiplies. The Saragarhi parking becomes short of space and the waiting cars are lined up on the elevated road approaching Saragarhi parking up to Ram Talai Chowk. The car owners have to wait for more than two hours to park their vehicles inside the Saragarhi parking on busy days. So many helpless car owners park on the roadside leading to Darbar Sahib from Gheo Mandi Chowk and Sheran Wala Gate causing jams and inconvenience to other people. The situation has become the cause of traffic problems.”

“The best suitable and available site measuring at least 5 acres of land to build a vast parking lot for the cars of pilgrims and tourists visiting Darbar Sahib is the Transport Nagar Jahajgarh outside the Gheo Mandi chowk. Each storey of the multi-storey parking must be provided with rest-rooms for drivers, washrooms and eating joints. The design of the uppermost storey should be such that it must be linked with a sky-walk having a capsule type ramp leading to Gheo Mandi chowk,” said Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi, patron, AVM.

Manmohan Singh Brar, who is also an AVM patron said “This is the utmost need of the holy city of Amritsar, a tourist attracting city. The Punjab Government is seriously working on drafting tourist- attractive modules and planning to promote tourism in the state, but tourists from far away places are converging at Amritsar by themselves. By making necessary arrangements for the safety and security of the tourists, the Amritsar district administration must plan to raise a vast parking lot having a capacity to park at least 5,000 cars easily.”

Rajwinder Singh Gill, senior vice-president, AVM said, “The Transport Nagar Jahajgarh has been developed and is maintained by the Amritsar Improvement Trust, as the entire area was acquired by AIT during 1986-87. Most of the area of Transport Nagar has been developed by AIT while the development of vacant land is also to be done by AIT.”

1 lakh tourists visit Darbar Sahib daily

