Multiple events mark GNDU's 53rd foundation day

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, November 24

Guru Nanak Dev University celebrated its 53rd foundation day with great enthusiasm as academicians, scholars, students and eminent personalities participated in multiple events throughout the day, hosted on the university premises.

Various cultural and heritage items put on display at the Lok Virsa exhibition in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

A special showcasing of the celebrations included folklore exhibitions, painting exhibitions and book exhibitions, in an attempt to connect the youth with their heritage.

The Lok Virsa exhibition had several colleges setting up stalls to display items that gave a sneak peek into the rich past, traditions and folk culture of Punjab.

Among the displayed items were the traditional “Thathera” utensils that were used in households at the time; phulkari duppatas; pakhis (hand fans); rare coins and crafts. To engage the visitors, most of whom comprised youngsters, with culture Punjabi weddings, rural set up, farms were enacted or displayed. Live performances of sammi, giddha and other folk dances added to the colour and energy at the exhibition.

Earlier in the day, Chandigarh Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research former Director Dr Yogesh Kumar Chawla and Faculty of Humanities and Religious Studies Dean Dr Sarbjinder Singh delivered academic lectures in the Guru Granth Sahib Auditorium of the university. Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu presented a report about the development of the university since its inception.