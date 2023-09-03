Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 2

With the government announcing to make Punjab a drug-free state in a year, the Punjab Police have been working on a multipronged strategy to deal with the rampant drug abuse, especially in the border belt areas.

While coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) has been increased, the police have also formed village defence committees (VDC) to nail drug peddlers involved in cross-border smuggling through drones.

Narinder Bhargav, DIG (Border Range), said the Punjab Police would not only try to cut down supply chain by cracking on drug traffickers but would also lay emphasis on spreading awareness in order bring down the drug demand.

“We would seek public cooperation to make the youth aware about harmful effects of drugs by holding meetings and gatherings. We would also come up with plans to rehabilitate drug abuse victims by providing them treatment,” he said.

Recently, senior officials led by Punjab DGP held a meeting with the police personnel and discussed steps to be initiated to counter the drug addiction in the border state.

Bhargav said the police had formed VDCs in border villages which helped in countering drug smuggling through drones.

“The strategy has helped in a couple of seizure of drones and drugs in recent days,” he said, while adding that, “We have planned to reach out to the public through meetings, rallies and seminars, besides working with the NGOs and other departments to bring down the drug demand and provide treatment to victims.”

“We have asked the officials to identify drug hot spots in their jurisdictions and plan accordingly to make these drug free,” the DIG said.

“We will also rope in different departments, including sports, health and education, to hold awareness programmes,” he said. The police officials had also been asked to investigate the backward and forward links of the arrested drug peddlers to bust the entire supply chain, he said.

#Punjab Police