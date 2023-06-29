Multipurpose health staff union protest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 28

Laying stress on fulfilment of their long-pending demands, members of the district branch (unit) of the Multipurpose Health Employees’ Union, Punjab, organized a demonstration on the complex of the Civil Surgeon’ office here on Wednesday.

The union members also presented a memorandum of the demands to Civil Surgeon Gurpreet Singh Rai. The leaders of the union claimed that Dr Rai assured them of fulfilment of the demands.

Employees from different parts of the district participated in the demonstration. Gurbir Singh Pandori and Jaswinder Singh, president, and general secretary, respectively, of the union were among others who addressed on the occasion.

The leaders demanded for a change in the designation of the multipurpose employees, restoration of the withdrawn allowances, departmental promotions for the deserving employees, regularization of the contractual employees, etc.

The leaders warned the state government that they should be ready to face agitation in case the alleged victimization of employees was not withdrawn before June 30. The leaders condemned the state government for its indifferent attitude towards the long-pending demands of the employees, especially filling vacant posts in the department.