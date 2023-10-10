Municipal corporation removes encroachments from walled city markets

Amritsar, October 9
With shopkeepers and traders displaying their goods outside shops in the wake of festive season, traffic snarls are becoming commonplace in the city.
Meanwhile, the estate wing of the Municipal Corporation launched an anti-encroachment drive in the walled city area. The estate officer of MC stated that an anti-encroachment drive is being run in different areas. In a recent action, the MC removed encroachments from Old Sabji Mandi, Hall Gate, Gujarati Mohalla, Rambagh Chowk and Government School, Kot Baba Deep Singh.
The estate wing team led by Inspector Raj Kumar seized goods from the shopkeepers displayed outside their shops. Another team of the estate wing led by Inspector Aman Kumar removed encroachments on Heritage Street, Darbar Sahib corridor and Jallianwala Bagh. The MC officials warned the shopkeepers to keep their goods within the limits of their shops.If anyone is found illegally keeping goods in the footpath stalls beyond the limits of his shop, then legal action will be taken immediately as per provisions of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.
Raj Kumar, Inspector, estate department, Aman Kumar, Inspector, Arun Sahajpal, Junior Assistant, Surinder Sharma, Junior Assistant and the MC police force were involved in today’s action.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire incident at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...