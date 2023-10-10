Municipal corporation removes encroachments from walled city markets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

With shopkeepers and traders displaying their goods outside shops in the wake of festive season, traffic snarls are becoming commonplace in the city.

Meanwhile, the estate wing of the Municipal Corporation launched an anti-encroachment drive in the walled city area. The estate officer of MC stated that an anti-encroachment drive is being run in different areas. In a recent action, the MC removed encroachments from Old Sabji Mandi, Hall Gate, Gujarati Mohalla, Rambagh Chowk and Government School, Kot Baba Deep Singh.

The estate wing team led by Inspector Raj Kumar seized goods from the shopkeepers displayed outside their shops. Another team of the estate wing led by Inspector Aman Kumar removed encroachments on Heritage Street, Darbar Sahib corridor and Jallianwala Bagh. The MC officials warned the shopkeepers to keep their goods within the limits of their shops.If anyone is found illegally keeping goods in the footpath stalls beyond the limits of his shop, then legal action will be taken immediately as per provisions of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

Raj Kumar, Inspector, estate department, Aman Kumar, Inspector, Arun Sahajpal, Junior Assistant, Surinder Sharma, Junior Assistant and the MC police force were involved in today’s action.