Municipal corporation seals building on Batala road

Amritsar, May 18
The municipal town planning (MTP) wing of the municipal corporation has sealed an under construction commercial building for violating the approved building plan here on the Batala road.
The building plan of commercial building in the north zone has been approved by the MTP wing. The building was being constructed in violation of the plan approved by the MC.
On receiving a complaint, Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Wazir Raj, building inspector Angad Singh and field staff stopped the construction and sealed the building. The ATP said no violation of building bylaws would be tolerated.
