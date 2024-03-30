Municipal Corporation’s water & sewerage wing collects Rs 11 crore

Amritsar, March 29
The water supply and sewerage wing of the Municipal Corporation, Amritsar, has been able to collect a total of Rs 11 crore till Friday.
In a major recovery of outstanding water and sewerage bills, the civic body’s water supply and sewerage wing received a payment of Rs 47.72 lakh from Government Mental Hospital on the directions of the Municipal Corporation Commissioner Harpreet Singh. However, it is learnt that the civic body still has to recover an amount of Rs 10 lakh.
The Municipal Corporation Commissioner stated that as per the wing’s report, water and sewerage bills, amounting to lakhs of rupees, are outstanding against various government departments such as Guru Nanak Hospital, ESI Hospital, Public Works Department, and Income Tax Department.
Rajinder Sharma, Secretary of the water supply and sewerage wing, said they were doing their best to recover the outstanding bills.
He said that despite the weekend, the Municipal Corporation will allow consumers and entities to pay their pending water supply and sewerage bills at the CFC Centre on the next two days.
He said that the officers and employees of the Municipal Corporation would continue to collect the outstanding payments from people by visiting the field on Saturday and Sunday.
The Secretary of the water supply and sewerage wing said that in the same way, property tax and licence fees would also be collected on March 30 and 31, despite the weekend.
