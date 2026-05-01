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Home / Amritsar / Municipal council elections: Another litmus test for AAP

Municipal council elections: Another litmus test for AAP

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:05 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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In yet another litmus test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, elections to the municipal councils of Jandiala Guru and Majitha, along with the nagar panchayats of Rayya, Ramdas and Ajnala, will be held on May 26.

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The outcome of the elections, particularly in Majitha, Ramdas and Ajnala — both of which fall within the Ajnala Assembly segment — is expected to have a significant impact on the political future of ruling party leaders, including Majitha halqa in-charge Talbir Singh Gill and Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

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While Dhaliwal represents the Ajnala constituency, he is expected to face a tough challenge from supporters of Congress leader Harpartap Singh Ajnala.

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Similarly, in Majitha, former SAD leader-turned-AAP halqa in-charge Talbir Singh Gill will have to prove his political strength against his former mentor and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

During the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections held last year, Majithia was in jail. However, political observers believe the situation has changed considerably since then, with the SAD leader appearing politically more active and energised.

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Political analysts feel the civic polls will serve as an indicator of the public mood ahead of the Assembly elections, and the ruling party is unlikely to leave anything to chance.

“Like the Zila Parishad elections and, before that, the “sarpanchi” elections, the ruling party is expected to use every possible strategy to influence the outcome,” said a local political observer.

“As always, political manoeuvring, influence, administrative leverage and aggressive campaigning are likely to play a major role during the elections,” he added.

According to the notification issued by the government, candidates will be able to file their nominations from May 13 to 16. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on May 18, while candidates can withdraw their nominations on May 19. A total of 65 wards across the five local bodies will go to polls.

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