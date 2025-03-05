DT
Home / Amritsar / Municipal council elections: Ind candidate wins in Ward No.3

In the Municipal Council election in Ward 3, which was held here on Tuesday, Independent candidate Palwinder Kaur defeated AAP candidate Navjot Kaur Hundal, wife of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, by a margin of 75 votes....
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:12 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
A winning Independent candidate being presented the victory certificate by the Returning Officer in Tarn Taran on Tuesday.
In the Municipal Council election in Ward 3, which was held here on Tuesday, Independent candidate Palwinder Kaur defeated AAP candidate Navjot Kaur Hundal, wife of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, by a margin of 75 votes. The Returning Officer said Palwinder Kaur got 482 votes and Navjot Kaur polled 407 votes. Of the total 2,089 votes, 1,096 votes were polled. Jatinder Kaur and Kirandeep Kaur, both Independent candidates, got 172 and 29 votes, respectively.

The poll of the ward was postponed during the elections held on March 2 due to some technical error.

The MLA said he accept the verdict of the voters and would go on serving the people with sincerity. With today’s results, the number of the winning Independent candidates has increased to 14. The ruling AAP has won eight seats and the Congress three seats.

