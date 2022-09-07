Murder accused arrested in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

The Maqboolpura police have arrested Kanwaljit Singh, alias Goldy, a resident of New Gurnam Nagar, in connection with the killing of a man whose body was found in his SUV on Ram Tirath Road four days ago.

The deceased identified as Gurjit Singh, alias Sonu (34), of Bhilowal village used to work in a cultural group. On the statement of his brother Harpal Singh, the police had booked Jyoti, who used to work with Sonu in the cultural group and her accomplice Goldy for the murder.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said he was produced in the court and brought on police remand for further interrogation. Harpal Singh told the police that on August 30, his brother went to Amritsar for some work in his Innova car.

He said the next day he got the information that Gurjit was lying unconscious in his car. He said he along with other family members immediately rushed to the spot where they found him dead. The Kamboh police took the body into custody and registered a zero FIR and forwarded it to the Maqboolpura police station for further action. The police started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Harpal said when they investigated they found that Gurjit was in relationship with Jyoti. On August 30, he went to meet her in government residential flats in Maqboolpura area. He said they learnt that a quarrel took place between Jyoti and his brother. He alleged that Jyoti called another person Goldy, who along with his accomplices thrashed him brother. He alleged that the accused gave him poison and later dumped his body on the road.