DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Murder accused held after encounter near Chatiwind

Murder accused held after encounter near Chatiwind

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:22 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DIG (Border Range) Sandip Goel and others at the encounter site near Chatiwind on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Acting on a tip-off, the Chatiwind police have arrested Baljinder Singh, a long-absconding murder accused, following a brief encounter near Chatiwind village.

Advertisement

The accused, who had been on the run in a murder case registered in 2025, opened fire at a police team in an attempt to evade arrest.

Advertisement

According to officials, the Chatiwind police received a tip-off that Baljinder Singh, alias Bobby, a resident of Tarn Taran, had been spotted within its jurisdiction.

Advertisement

Based on the input, senior officers formed multiple teams and laid a ‘naka’ to intercept the suspect.

When the police signalled for him to stop, the accused allegedly fired indiscriminately at the police party in an attempt to flee.

Advertisement

In retaliatory action, the police fired back, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg.

He was immediately overpowered, and shifted to a hospital for treatment, where he is stated to be receiving medical care under police supervision. DIG (Border Range) Sandip Goel said the accused had a criminal history, with four FIRs registered against him — one in a murder case and three under the NDPS Act.

He had been absconding for a long time in connection with the murder case.

The DIG added that an investigation was underway to ascertain whether the accused had links with any organised crime gang. Further legal action would be taken after the completion of the investigation, the police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts