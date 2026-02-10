Murder accused held after encounter near Chatiwind

Acting on a tip-off, the Chatiwind police have arrested Baljinder Singh, a long-absconding murder accused, following a brief encounter near Chatiwind village.

The accused, who had been on the run in a murder case registered in 2025, opened fire at a police team in an attempt to evade arrest.

According to officials, the Chatiwind police received a tip-off that Baljinder Singh, alias Bobby, a resident of Tarn Taran, had been spotted within its jurisdiction.

Based on the input, senior officers formed multiple teams and laid a ‘naka’ to intercept the suspect.

When the police signalled for him to stop, the accused allegedly fired indiscriminately at the police party in an attempt to flee.

In retaliatory action, the police fired back, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg.

He was immediately overpowered, and shifted to a hospital for treatment, where he is stated to be receiving medical care under police supervision. DIG (Border Range) Sandip Goel said the accused had a criminal history, with four FIRs registered against him — one in a murder case and three under the NDPS Act.

He had been absconding for a long time in connection with the murder case.

The DIG added that an investigation was underway to ascertain whether the accused had links with any organised crime gang. Further legal action would be taken after the completion of the investigation, the police said.