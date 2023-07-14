Murder bid suspect held with 2 weapons

Amritsar, July 13

A murder bid accused Satnam Singh (65), a resident of Thathi village falling under the Lopoke police station here, was arrested by the police with two illegal weapons.

Satnam Singh and Harpal Singh were booked by the police after they shot at Sahib Singh (55) of Thathi village following a dispute over cutting of green fodder from the fields.

Sahib Singh suffered two gunshot injuries in his leg. The victim told the police that on Tuesday at 3 pm, he and his cousin Prabhdayal Singh and nephew Nishan Singh had gone to cut green fodder from the fields when Satnam and Harpal armed with revolver and a baseball bat arrived on the spot and started abusing them.

Sahib said when he confronted them, Satnam opened fire at him. He sustained two bullet injuries on leg and fell to the ground. The suspects fled after threatening to kill the victim.

The police registered a case under Section 307 of IPC and Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against suspects.

Investigating officer Baldev Singh said yesterday, they were patrolling the area when they received a tip-off that Satnam had come home and was preparing to escape. He said the police raided his house and arrested him. The police said .315 bore rifle and five live cartridges were recovered from Satnam.

On search, the police recovered.32 bore revolver with four live bullets from Satnam’s house. Although Satnam produced a licence for the revolver, it had expired in 2015. Following this, another case under Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against Satnam.