Murder: Kin allege police inaction

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 12

Family members of the petrol pump owner, who was murdered outside his residence in the city on the Amritsar-Attari bypass on August 10, alleged police inaction here today. Rajbir Singh, son of deceased Mohan Singh, said that the city police were still clueless about the killers, who shot dead his father.

The victim had just returned home and came out of his car outside his house when armed persons, who had come in an Innova, gunned him down on August 10. He owned two petrol pumps — one on Fatehgarh Churian Road and the other on Airport Road.

Rajbir Singh stated that he met all police officials from junior to top and wrote to the senior police officials and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urging to arrest the attackers. “Police officials respond that investigation is going on. I want to ask what is progress in the case? Why the investigation has not reached to any conclusion? Why no arrest has been made so far. Even no one has been identified. If the police have not reached any conclusion in the next 15 days, I will sit outside the office of Police Commissioner in protest,” said Rajbir.

Initially, the police suspect personal enmity behind the incident as the accused did not take away cash of Rs 7 lakh which was in his car. This shows that they had come to kill him.

The police got the CCTV footage of the incident, but have found no clue about the attackers. Now the police are working on different theories, claimed senior police officer.