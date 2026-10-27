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Home / Amritsar / Murder over scooter parking: Hideout traced, will nab accused soon: Amritsar police

Murder over scooter parking: Hideout traced, will nab accused soon: Amritsar police

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:22 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Deceased Amit Sabharwal
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Even as a manhunt has been launched to nab the three accused, who allegedly shot 28-year-old Amit Sabharwal in the Anand Avenue area located on the Chabal road here on Friday night, the police said the accused were hiding in a neighbouring state and teams had been dispatched to nab them.

“We have vital clues about their location and they will be arrested soon,” said Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill.

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Following preliminary probe and statement of the victim’s father Sunil Sabharwal, the police have booked three brothers Sunny Shah, Abhi Shah and Hritik Shah, who lives in the neighbourhood in the same locality on the charges of murder and Arms Act. As the accused, Abhi Shah, used a licensed pistol to commit the crime, the process for the cancellation of his arms licence has been initiated.

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Sunil Sabharwal told the police that the accused fired around six rounds at his son, hitting him twice in the head and once each in the waist and thigh that claimed his life. The incident occurred outside his house.

Amit, along with his friend Rahul, had just arrived at the house around 11.30 pm after having dinner outside. The dispute arose over moving a scooter aside. He said his son who worked in the marketing field had no personal enmity with anyone.

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The accused were in a car. They started honking and asked to move the scooter aside. The accused later pulled out a pistol and opened fire, leaving him critically wounded.

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