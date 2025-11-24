DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Murder suspect killed in Amritsar police encounter, accomplice arrested

Murder suspect killed in Amritsar police encounter, accomplice arrested

According to DIG Border Range Sandeep Goel and SSP Amritsar Suhail Qasim Mir, the duo was involved in several violent incidents

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:48 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DIG border range Sandeep Goel (second from right) and SSP Amritsar rural Suhail Qasim Mir (extreme left) along with other cops at the encounter spot in Amritsar on Monday.
Advertisement

In a swift operation, gangster Raja Singh alias Billa, wanted in multiple extortion and firing cases, was shot dead in a police encounter in Rayya’s rural area early on Monday. His accomplice, Manpreet Singh, was arrested later from Khilchian village that falls under Beas police station.

Advertisement

According to DIG Border Range Sandeep Goel and SSP Amritsar Suhail Qasim Mir, the duo was involved in several violent incidents, including the November 16 murder of grocery store owner Manjit Singh. Acting on a tip-off, police set up checkpoints in Rayya.

Advertisement

As soon as the police spotted two bike-borne men, they signalled them to stop. However, when the men attempted to flee, they lost balance and fell. Raja Singh — in order to escape — opened fire at the police team leaving ASI Shanker injured who suffered shoulder bullet injury.

Advertisement

The police, too, retaliated in self-defence. Raja was critically wounded and was rushed to Baba Bakala Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Raja also had three criminal cases filed against him in Tarn Taran area.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts