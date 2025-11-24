Murder suspect killed in Amritsar police encounter, accomplice arrested

In a swift operation, gangster Raja Singh alias Billa, wanted in multiple extortion and firing cases, was shot dead in a police encounter in Rayya’s rural area early on Monday. His accomplice, Manpreet Singh, was arrested later from Khilchian village that falls under Beas police station.

According to DIG Border Range Sandeep Goel and SSP Amritsar Suhail Qasim Mir, the duo was involved in several violent incidents, including the November 16 murder of grocery store owner Manjit Singh. Acting on a tip-off, police set up checkpoints in Rayya.

As soon as the police spotted two bike-borne men, they signalled them to stop. However, when the men attempted to flee, they lost balance and fell. Raja Singh — in order to escape — opened fire at the police team leaving ASI Shanker injured who suffered shoulder bullet injury.

The police, too, retaliated in self-defence. Raja was critically wounded and was rushed to Baba Bakala Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Raja also had three criminal cases filed against him in Tarn Taran area.