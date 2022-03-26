Murder turns out to be case of contract killing

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 25

Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Gujranwala Bazaar, whose body was found from near the Bhagtanwala grain market area on March 10, was an outcome of a contract killing.

It came to light during the interrogation of Laadla, who was arrested by the police along with his accomplice Princedeep following a firing in the Kathunangal area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Following his interrogation, the Gate Hakima police have now booked Mukesh’s wife Sandeep Kaur, mother-in-law Amarjit Kaur and brother-in-law Manpreet Singh in the murder case. Raids were on to nab them. Sandeep Kaur had a dispute with her husband and was living separately. Mukesh’s family had also accused his in-laws of murder following his death.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said raids were on to nab the three suspects. Investigations revealed that Laadla took supari (contract killing) of Rs2.50 lakh for killing Mukesh. The accused had given Rs70,000 as advance which has been recovered by the police.

Bal Krishan, brother of the deceased, had told the police that Mukesh got married to Sandeep Kaur around 11 years ago. It was a love marriage. However, the couple did not enjoy cordial relations and were living separately.

The police said Manpreet came in contact with Laadla. He, along with his mother, allegedly hatched a conspiracy to get Mukesh killed. Manpreet contacted Laadla for the same and the matter was settled in Rs2.50 lakh. He gave him Rs70,000 in advance. They promised to handover the remaining amount after the work. However, Laadla was nabbed by the police on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday following a crossfiring and chase in the Kathunangal area. His accomplice Princedeep was injured in the firing and was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. The police also nabbed their another accomplice Jarnail Singh.

ACP Rana said the police also recovered two pistols from their possession. The accused had robbed Rs2 lakh, gold ornaments worth lakhs and a mobile phone from the house of Sonu Kanda, who is lodged in Central Jail, on January 11.