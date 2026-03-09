Murder victim’s family members among 50 booked for blocking national highway

The Jandiala police have booked around 50 persons, including the family members of a murder victim, who held a demonstration and disrupted traffic on the national highway in Jandiala on Sunday. The newly married girl was shot dead allegedly by her husband on Friday.

Traffic on the Jalandhar-Amritsar National Highway was disrupted for several hours after a group of people allegedly staged a protest.

According to the police, a case under Sections 326(B) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 8-B of the National Highways Act, 1956, was registered on the statement of ASI Baljeet Singh.

The police said the accused blocked traffic on the national highway around 1 pm. The protesters allegedly parked their vehicles on both sides of the GT Road near the Jandiala flyover and then sat in the middle of the highway, bringing traffic movement to a complete halt.

The action reportedly caused major inconvenience to commuters, including ambulances and other emergency services, besides causing long traffic jams on the busy highway stretch.

Among those named in the case are Balwinder Singh, a resident of New Gurnam Nagar on Sultanwind Road in Amritsar, Hardial Singh, Baljinder Kaur, Gurvinder Kaur, Mandeep Singh, Upkar Singh, Aukar Singh, Ranjit Kaur and Palwinder Singh, along with 40-50 persons, including women. The police said no arrests have been made so far.

Officials said the protest was allegedly organised to influence the investigation in a murder case registered with the Jandiala police three days ago.

A newly married woman, Narinder Kaur (22), was allegedly shot dead by her husband Amrinder Singh and in-laws over dowry demands in the Behek Bamma road area of Gehri Mandi. The victim was married to him on February 4 this year.

Based on a complaint filed by Balwinder Singh, the police have registered a murder case against four members of the husband’s family. Apart from Amrinder Singh, the police had booked Gurvinder Singh (brother-in-law), Rajwinder Kaur (sister-in-law) and Rajwinder Kaur (mother-in-law), all residents of Gehri Mandi in the murder case.