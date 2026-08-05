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Home / Amritsar / Mushroom cultivation gains popularity; profitable proposition for marginal farmers, believe experts

Mushroom cultivation gains popularity; profitable proposition for marginal farmers, believe experts

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:18 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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The Krishi Vigyan Kendra has announced a training module.
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With mushroom cultivation steadily gaining popularity among farmers as a profitable diversification option, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here has announced a training programme for the latter.

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The training aims at equipping farmers, rural youth and women with technical knowledge required to start mushroom cultivation on a commercial or small-scale basis.

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Experts at the KVK said mushroom farming required comparatively less land and investment, and could provide an additional source of income through the year.

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Dr Astha, professor, plant pathology, KVK, said mushroom cultivation had witnessed a rise in the district as more farmers were looking beyond traditional crops.

“Mushroom cultivation is an economically viable enterprise that can be adopted by farmers with limited land holdings. It offers quick returns and can be integrated with existing farming

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systems,” she said.

She added that the training would cover selection of mushroom varieties, preparation of compost, spawning techniques, environmental management, disease and pest control, harvesting, grading, storage, and marketing.

“Scientific cultivation practices are essential for obtaining higher yields and maintaining the quality of mushroom. Farmers should pay special attention to hygiene, temperature and humidity management to minimise disease incidence,” Dr Astha added.

The KVK has invited interested farmers to register for the programme.

Participants will also learn about value addition

and opportunities for marketing fresh and processed mushrooms.

Officials at the KVK said the initiative formed part of its efforts to promote crop diversification and improve farm incomes by introducing sustainable and high value agricultural enterprises. They expressed confidence that the training would encourage more farmers to adopt mushroom cultivation and create additional employment opportunities in rural areas.

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