Musical treat on singer Kumar Sanu’s birthday

The Old Is Gold Musical Group organised a musical evening to celebrate the birthday of renowned Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu. The programme began with a cake-cutting ceremony. Dignitaries and music lovers present on the occasion extended their birthday wishes to the singer and recalled his contribution to the Indian music industry.

The musical evening saw the participation of singers from across Punjab and prominent personalities from various fields. The singers included Jaspal Singh Bal, Sawinder Savi, Sushil Verka, Anil Mehra, Dilshumar Anand, Sanpreet Singh Parm, Raju Haripuria, Vikas Bhogal, Tilak Suri, Mandeep Kumar, Rana Jaspal Singh, Ranjeeta Anand, Shelli Noor and Arthar Lal, among others. The participating singers created a melodious atmosphere with their performances, entertaining the audience with evergreen Hindi songs and memorable musical compositions.

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Prominent personalities who attended the programme included Engineer Daljit Singh Kohli, president of Amritsar Haryawal and an environmentalist; Satbir Singh, national president of Vishav Punjabi Sabha, Canada; and social worker Rinku Malhotra.

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The guests were honoured for their presence and support. The felicitation ceremony added to the occasion. Speaking at the event, Engineer Daljit Singh Kohli, Rinku Malhotra and Satbir Singh praised the group for organising the programme. They said such programmes were essential in the present times, as musical gatherings bring people together through their shared love of music. They also play an important role in preserving the legacy of evergreen songs for future generations.

At the conclusion of the programme, members of the musical group thanked the guests, singers from across Punjab and other distinguished personalities for attending the event. They expressed their appreciation for the guests’ participation and support, saying their presence had made the musical evening memorable.

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The group reiterated its commitment to organising more such musical programmes in the future and contributing to the preservation and promotion of India’s rich musical heritage.