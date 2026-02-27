MYBharat training for Tarn Taran Youth Officers ends

MYBharat, Tarn Taran, on Friday concluded its 5-day field training programme for six newly appointed District Youth Officers (DYOs), under the supervision of Deputy Director Jasleen Kaur.

Advertisement

The training programme was conducted to provide comprehensive administrative orientation and field-level exposure regarding the functioning and implementation of MYBharat initiatives.

Advertisement

Tripti Jain, Aniket Sharma, Sneha Prajapat, Sourab Jain, Aakash Meena and Rishav Dev were the participating DYOs. The training commenced with an orientation session focusing on the structure and functioning of MYBharat, Annual Action Plan preparation, District Advisory Committee processes, budgeting, maintenance of accounts, record keeping, reporting mechanisms, and Drawing and Disbursing powers of DYOs.

Advertisement

During the exposure visits, trainees held meetings with the District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner, and key heads of departments at district and block levels to understand convergence strategies and coordination for effective implementation of youth-centric programmes. The programme included interactive meetings with Panchayat representatives, youth club leaders, programme beneficiaries — especially women participants — and other stakeholders to

gain insights into grassroots-level activities and community engagement.