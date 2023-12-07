Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

An 11-month-old baby girl died under mysterious circumstances at Kakkar village falling under the Lopoke police station here on Tuesday.

The incident came to light when her father and other family members reached the Lopoke police station with the body of the baby girl and accused his wife (mother of the victim) of killing her.

He alleged that his wife absconded with her paramour after serving them food laced with sleeping pills. Due to the sleeping pills, they fell asleep and when they woke up in the morning, they found that the girl’s health had deteriorated. She was rushed to hospital where she died.

He alleged his wife had illicit relations with a youth in the neighbourhood. He said they had objected to their relations and it had become a cause of quarrel. He alleged yesterday before eloping with her paramour, she served them food laced with sleeping pills leading to deterioration of the health of the girl and ultimately she died.

The woman on the other hand refuted the allegations. She said she had a quarrel with her husband who used to thrash her in an inebriated condition. She said after being perturbed by the quarrel yesterday, she went to the Golden Temple and then to her parents’ home. She refuted that she had illicit relations with any other man.

Yadwinder Singh, SHO, Lopoke police station, said the police had initiated inquest proceedings for now and got the autopsy done after constituting a medical board. A video of the entire postmortem was made. He said the exact cause of death would be ascertained only the postmortem examination report.

He said it was very difficult to tell at this moment how the girl died. He said both the parties were summoned by the police and further investigations were in progress.