Mystery shrouds death of ASI

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar Police Lines (rural) on Saturday. The police claimed that the deceased, Kulwant Singh, was cleaning his service weapon when it accidentally went off, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital where he succumbed. He was survived by his wife, two children and mother. His daughter was married while his son was studying. ASI Avtar Singh, investigating officer and in charge New Amritsar Police chowki, said the police have started inquest proceedings in the case. The body was handed over to the family members following autopsy. TNS

Three booked in teen rape case

Tarn Taran: The police have booked three persons, including a mother-son duo, in connection with a rape case of a teenage girl. The accused had been identified as Niti, her son Mangal Singh, and Jarman Singh, residents of Chutala village. The mother of the victim in her complaint alleged that the accused Mangal Singh and Jarman Singh on the morning of March 5 abducted her daughter and took her to Amritsar. The accused kept her in the house of an unknown woman. Both the accused dropped the victim on March 11 at Rasulpur Canal near her village. The victim narrated the whole incident to her parents. Sub Inspector Sukhbir Kaur recorded the statement of the mother of the victim. A case under Sections 376, 363,506, 34 of the IPC and POCSO Act. The accused have not been arrested yet. OC

Four arrested with stolen bikes

Amritsar: The police have arrested four vehicle lifters and recovered four bikes from their possession. The accused have been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Ghaddu of Chatiwind village, Saab Singh of Chabba, Paramdeep Singh of Patti Kille Wali and Sukhdev Singh Babbi of Gurdaspur. The accused were brought on police remand for further interrogation. The accused used used to sell stolen bikes after forging documents. While Gurwinder, Saab Singh, Paramdeep Singh were arrested with three bikes, Sukhdev was nabbed with one stolen bike in separate incident. Two separate cases under Sections 379, 411 of the IPC have been registered.