Mystery shrouds man’s death, family members allege foul play

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 3

A man died under mysterious circumstances in the Talwandi area falling under the Kathunangal police station here.

The man was found under a bridge near Talwandi village on Monday. He was taken to the Batala Civil Hospital where he breathed his last late on Wednesday evening. He was identified after his family came to the hospital searching for him.

According to his family, Saab Singh, a resident of Navi Abadi on the Fatehgarh-Churian road, who drives an e-rickshaw, had gone to drop a passenger at Chawinda Devi village temple in the Kathunangal area on Monday, but did not return home.

Ramandeep Kaur, wife of the deceased, said she was married to Saab Singh in 2008. They had two sons from the wedlock. She said her husband was plying e-rickshaw for the past six months. Earlier, he used to work as a labourer.

She said he went to Chawinda Devi village temple to drop a passenger on January 30. However, he did not return home in the evening. He also did not respond to repeated phone calls. She called her relatives to inquire about Saab Singh next morning, but to no avail.

Ramandeep said she, along with some relatives, went to Chawinda Devi village where she was told that a man was found unconscious under the Talwandi bridge and he was taken to the Batala Civil Hospital in the 108 ambulance. When they went to the Civil Hospital, she was told that the man had died and his body was kept in the mortuary. She identified the body. She said his e-rickshaw, a mobile phone and purse were missing.

The police have registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and theft against unidentified persons.

Investigating officer ASI Jasbir Singh said as per the family, the victim was given liquor laced with some poisonous substance that led to his death. The body was handed over to the family members after conducting post-mortem examination. He said the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after getting the post-mortem report. There were no injury marks on his body. Call details report was also inconclusive so far. Further probe was on into the matter.

Autopsy report awaited: Cop

Investigating officer ASI Jasbir Singh said as per the family, the victim was given liquor laced with some poisonous substance that led to his death. The body was handed over to the family members after conducting post-mortem examination. He said the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after getting the post-mortem report. There were no injury marks on his body.