Mystery shrouds woman’s death in Tarn Taran; kin allege poisoning

A woman died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning at Dilawalpur village under the Goindwal Sahib police station, with her family alleging that she was poisoned by her in-laws.

The police are yet to register a case in this regard.

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The woman was identified as Suman (27), wife of Arshdeep Singh.

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Suman’s father, Jeet Singh, a resident of Lohian in Jalandhar, alleged that her in-laws had been harassing her for a dowry.

He said Suman had married Arshdeep Singh two months ago after being in a relationship with him for nearly seven years. He alleged that the harassment over dowry began soon after the marriage.

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Jeet Singh said he received a call from Arshdeep early Wednesday morning informing him that Suman had died under unexplained circumstances. He alleged that his daughter had been given a poisonous substance and demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.