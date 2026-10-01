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Home / Amritsar / Mystery shrouds woman’s death in Tarn Taran; kin allege poisoning

Mystery shrouds woman’s death in Tarn Taran; kin allege poisoning

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:11 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Suman, the deceased
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A woman died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning at Dilawalpur village under the Goindwal Sahib police station, with her family alleging that she was poisoned by her in-laws.

The police are yet to register a case in this regard.

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The woman was identified as Suman (27), wife of Arshdeep Singh.

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Suman’s father, Jeet Singh, a resident of Lohian in Jalandhar, alleged that her in-laws had been harassing her for a dowry.

He said Suman had married Arshdeep Singh two months ago after being in a relationship with him for nearly seven years. He alleged that the harassment over dowry began soon after the marriage.

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Jeet Singh said he received a call from Arshdeep early Wednesday morning informing him that Suman had died under unexplained circumstances. He alleged that his daughter had been given a poisonous substance and demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

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