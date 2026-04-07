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Home / Amritsar / Nagar kirtan held in Tarn Taran

Nagar kirtan held in Tarn Taran

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Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:37 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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The Panj Pyare lead a nagar kirtan in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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On the eighth day of the ongoing 10-day religious celebrations dedicated to the incarnation of Guru Arjan Dev and Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib in Tarn Taran city, a nagar kirtan was organised on Tuesday.

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The procession began from Sri Guru Arjan Dev Saran, and was led by the Panj Pyare.

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Darbar Sahib, Tarn Taran, head granthi Bhai Satpal Singh offered prayers and flagged off the procession. A contingent of Punjab Police paid homage to the nagar kirtan, lowering their weapons as a mark of respect and obeisance. Darbar Sahib manager Bhai Harjinder Singh said the nagar kirtan was warmly welcomed at various places in the city, with many residents volunteering to arrange ‘langars’ for the participating devotees.

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The procession culminated at the Shri Guru Arjan Dev Saran. ‘Kirtans’ were performed at the Katha Asthan of the Tarn Taran Darbar Sahib throughout the night.

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