Nagar kirtan marks birth anniv of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Amritsar

A large number of devotees took part in a nagar kirtan taken out to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur from the Golden Temple here on Monday.

Advertisement

The religious procession started from the Akal Takht for Gurdwara Guru ka Mahal, the birthplace of Guru Tegh Bahadur. On the way, it passed the Akal Takht, Sri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas, Baba Deep Singh Colony and Guru Bazar, before culminating at Gurdwara Guru Ka Mahal.

Advertisement

During the nagar kirtan, gatka parties showcased the Sikh martial art and bands played melodious tunes.

Advertisement

Golden Temple’s additional head granthi Giani Amarjit Singh, Akal Takht head Giani Malkiat Singh, Golden Temple manager Bhagwant Singh Dhangera, SGPC officals, representatives of sabha socities also participated in the nagar kirtan. They said the Guru’s life and martyrdom would continue to serve as an example for humanity. They appealed to the sangat to follow the path shown by Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Meanwhile, Dhangera said a gurmat ceremony would be held at Gurdwara Guru ka Mahal on the occasion of the Gurpurb on April 7 and bhog of the akhand path would also be performed.