Nagar kirtan procession held in memory of Guru Arjan Dev

A colourful nagar kirtan procession was taken out here today, dedicated to the martyrdom day of Pancham Patshah Sahib Guru Arjan Dev.

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The nagar kirtan was organised under the patronship of Guru Granth Sahib, with the procession led by Panj Pyaras.

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The procession was organised by Harjinder Singh, manager Darbar Sahib, Tarn Taran, with the assistance of religious societies across the area. Apart from Tarn Taran, sangats from neighbouring villages attended the nagar kirtan.

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Gatka parties showed their skills on the occasion.

The procession started from Sri Guru Arjan Dev Saran and passed through various roads of the city where it was received with respect by the devotees.

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On the occasion of the martyrdom day tomorrow, preparations have been started by devotees to arrange “chhabils” and langar etc. The nagar kirtan was welcomed everywhere in the city. Baba Jagtar Singh of Tarn Taran wale, Baba Avtar Singh Sursing wale and other heads of the karsewa sect graced the occasion.