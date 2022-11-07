Nagar kirtan taken out in Tarn Taran to mark Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 6

A nagar kirtan procession dedicated to the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev was taken out from Gurdwara Baba Sidhana, Baghel Singh Wala (Chabal), here on Sunday. A large number of Sikh devotees of the area participated in it. The procession was led by the Panj Piaras.

Riding their own vehicles, many devotees of the area joined the procession. The procession passed through different villages of the area where it was given a warm welcome. Villagers served eatables to the devotees.

The procession returned to the gurdwara in the evening. Organisers of the nagar kirtan were honoured by Amarjit Singh, sarpanch of Baghel Singh Wala village, and other village elders.

