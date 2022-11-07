Nagar kirtan taken out in Tarn Taran to mark Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak

Tarn Taran, November 6
A nagar kirtan procession dedicated to the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev was taken out from Gurdwara Baba Sidhana, Baghel Singh Wala (Chabal), here on Sunday. A large number of Sikh devotees of the area participated in it. The procession was led by the Panj Piaras.
Riding their own vehicles, many devotees of the area joined the procession. The procession passed through different villages of the area where it was given a warm welcome. Villagers served eatables to the devotees.
The procession returned to the gurdwara in the evening. Organisers of the nagar kirtan were honoured by Amarjit Singh, sarpanch of Baghel Singh Wala village, and other village elders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary
The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to cel...