Nagar kirtan taken out to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary in Amritsar

The birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh, along with the remembrance of the supreme sacrifices of the four Sahibzadas, was marked across Amritsar with a series of religious, social and cultural programmes held with deep devotion and enthusiasm.

In this connection, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee organised a grand nagar kirtan from Akal Takht Sahib. Led by the Panj Piaras, the nagar kirtan was formally flagged off after the holy saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was ceremonially placed in the palanquin by Giani Parvinderpal Singh, granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib.

Gatka parties displayed traditional martial skills, while shabadi jathas recited hymns in praise of the Guru. Addressing the sangat, Giani Parvinderpal Singh extended greetings on the Prakash Purb and said that the life of Guru Gobind Singh is unparalleled and continues to inspire humanity. He urged devotees to follow the path of Khande di Pahul and remain firmly connected with Gurbani and the Sikh way of life.

The nagar kirtan passed through various areas of the city like the Ghanta Ghar Plaza, and Mai Sewa bazaar, Kathian Wala bazaar, Papran Wala bazaar, Bansan Wala bazaar, Chowk Chhatti Khui, Chaul Mandi, Dal Mandi, Dhab Wasti Ram, Jaura Peepal, Bazaar Lohara, Chowk Lachhmansar and Chowk Baba Sahib, where devotees welcomed it warmly. Senior functionaries of the SGPC, officials of Darbar Sahib and a large number of devotees participated in the procession.