Nambardar gunned down over 'land dispute'

Nambardar gunned down over ‘land dispute’

Police have started efforts to identify and arrest accused

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:20 AM Dec 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Nambardar Jaspal Singh who was shot dead in Amritsar.
A long-running land dispute at Magan Sarai village falling under the Kathunangal police station turned fatal when a 50-year-old Nambardar was shot dead in his fields here on Tuesday.

According to the statement given to the police by Manjit Singh, a resident of Magan Sarai, his elder brother Jaspal Singh, who had gone to irrigate the wheat crop around 10-11 am, was shot dead in the afternoon.

Manjit said that around 4pm, he learnt that Mukhtiar Singh and Ranjit Singh, alias Fauji, along with several unidentified armed accomplices were roaming near their agricultural land.

Manjit, accompanied by his nephew Gurjeet Singh, rushed towards the fields where they allegedly saw Ranjit Singh fire a shot from a handgun directly at Jaspal Singh. The bullet struck Jaspal in the abdomen. He collapsed on the spot and died before any help could reach him. The accused, including Mukhtiar Singh, reportedly fled while threatening to kill them.

The police said a preliminary investigation indicates a simmering dispute over land between the two families, which may have led to the murder.

Jaspal Singh’s body was found lying in a pool of blood when his relatives reached the scene. A case has been registered and the police have begun efforts to identify and arrest all individuals involved. The investigation is underway.

