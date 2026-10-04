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Home / Amritsar / Narco trafficking kingpin wanted by Amritsar police in heroin bust deported

Narco trafficking kingpin wanted by Amritsar police in heroin bust deported

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Navpreet Singh.
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The alleged drug trafficking kingpin, Navpreet Singh, alias Nav Bhullar, who was deported from Turkey, is wanted by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, in connection with the seizure of 105 kg of heroin from the Baba Bakala area in October 2024.

A resident of Wazir Bhullar village under the Beas police jurisdiction, Navpreet was arrested by central agencies at the Delhi airport after his deportation from Turkey.

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He is learnt to have been running a cross-border drug network from Turkey.

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The police said Navpreet was allegedly involved in arranging large consignments of heroin for Punjab and other parts of the country, with payments being routed through hawala channels.

His name figured prominently in the investigation into the seizure of 105 kg of heroin from a rented accommodation in Baba Bakala in October 2024. The SSOC had also recovered 31.93 kg of caffeine anhydrous, 17 kg of dextromethorphan (DMR), five foreign-made pistols and a country-made pistol from the premises.

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Three large rubber tubes were also seized, leading investigators to suspect that the network could have been using the water route to move consignments from Pakistan.

The investigation led to the arrest of Navjot Singh, a photographer, who had rented the premises on the pretext of opening a coaching centre, and Lovepreet Singh of Chakoke village in Kapurthala.

Another accused Lovepreet was subsequently arrested with 6 kg of heroin near Umra Nangal village. Officials investigating the case said he had picked up the consignment from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and was to deliver it to Navjot.

Police and central intelligence agencies had been working for nearly two years to secure Navpreet’s deportation.

He had allegedly left India nearly a decade ago using a fake passport and travelled through several countries before reaching Turkey.

Sources said he subsequently acquired Turkish citizenship and continued operating the alleged drug network from there.

A lookout circular and a Red Corner Notice had been issued against him.

The investigators also received inputs about his alleged involvement in sending heroin and cocaine consignments to other parts of the country. His alleged associate Rizwan Kashmiri was arrested from South Delhi in 2021 with a large quantity of heroin.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today announced his deportation on his X account. He was living there with changed identity as Nawab Virk after reaching Turkey.

The SSOC authorities said Bhullar would be brought to Amritsar soon for his arrest in the 105 kg of heroin haul case.

According to the police,

he has cases under the NDPS Act in Amritsar Rural, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala,

Ferozepur, SSOC Amritsar and Phillaur.

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