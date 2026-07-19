Narcotic substances destroyed

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have destroyed narcotic substances seized in 280 cases over the past two days.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) Ravinder Singh Sandhu, who heads the Drug Disposal Committee, said the destroyed contraband included 1.443 kg of heroin, 35,775 intoxicant capsules, 15,866 tablets, 10.245 kg of intoxicant powder, 8 kg of poppy husk, 500 grams of smack, 10 kg of charas, 600 injections, 3.2 kg of ganja and 135 grams of ICE (crystal methamphetamine).

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